Panagora Asset Management Inc. Invests $1.89 Million in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 37,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,892,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 7.8% in the second quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 326.5% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 5.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 5.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 11.9% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quanterix alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ QTRX opened at $27.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -20.13 and a beta of 1.49. Quanterix Co. has a 1 year low of $27.01 and a 1 year high of $92.57.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $26.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.84 million. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 44.63% and a negative return on equity of 11.88%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Analysts predict that Quanterix Co. will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Quanterix news, VP Dawn Mattoon sold 8,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $488,884.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total transaction of $67,863.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,737 shares of company stock valued at $1,318,930 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

Recommended Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.