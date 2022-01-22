Panagora Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 90.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,466 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 255,567 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $1,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 52.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 11.8% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 4.9% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 96.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 0.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,202 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,326,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP John C. Hatto sold 500 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $35,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 3,768 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total value of $261,310.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LW opened at $64.81 on Friday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.22 and a twelve month high of $86.41. The company has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 54.36% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is presently 71.76%.

LW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.40.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

