Panagora Asset Management Inc. Takes $1.70 Million Position in Stagwell Inc (NASDAQ:STGW)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Stagwell Inc (NASDAQ:STGW) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 221,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STGW. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Stagwell in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stagwell in the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Stagwell in the third quarter valued at approximately $272,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stagwell in the third quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Stagwell in the third quarter valued at approximately $316,000. 30.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Eli Samaha bought 290,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.14 per share, for a total transaction of $2,363,009.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 509,896 shares of company stock worth $4,035,413. 21.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stagwell stock opened at $6.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 0.85. Stagwell Inc has a 1-year low of $2.56 and a 1-year high of $11.04.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $466.63 million for the quarter.

Stagwell, Inc operates as media and public relations agency. It delivers brands that connecting culture-moving creativity with technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

