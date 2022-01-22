Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) Position Reduced by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lawson Products were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LAWS. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lawson Products by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,526,000 after buying an additional 31,531 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Lawson Products by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,968,000 after buying an additional 16,422 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 114,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,142,000 after acquiring an additional 8,395 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 7,424 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 223.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Lawson Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lawson Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

NASDAQ:LAWS opened at $48.31 on Friday. Lawson Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.15 and a twelve month high of $62.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.36 and a 200-day moving average of $51.36. The firm has a market cap of $438.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.52 and a beta of 1.02.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. Lawson Products had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $105.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.21 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Lawson Products, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Lawson Products Profile

Lawson Products, Inc engages in distribution of maintenance and repair products to the industrial, commercial, institutional and government market. It operates through Lawson and Bolt segments. The Lawson segment focuses in the large network of sales representatives to visit the customer at the customers’ location and produce sales orders for product that is then shipped to the customer, and also provides vendor managed inventory (VMI) services.

