Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $1.50 Million Holdings in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,903 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Genesco were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Genesco during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Genesco during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Genesco during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genesco during the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in Genesco during the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. 97.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genesco alerts:

Shares of GCO opened at $58.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $860.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.66. Genesco Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.48 and a 52 week high of $73.72.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.57 million. Genesco had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 6.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Genesco Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GCO. Zacks Investment Research raised Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Genesco in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Genesco in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.33.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment comprise of the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

Further Reading: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.