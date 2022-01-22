Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

RYAAY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Liberum Capital raised shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ryanair has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:RYAAY opened at $113.44 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.23 and a beta of 1.58. Ryanair has a 12-month low of $94.68 and a 12-month high of $127.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Ryanair had a negative return on equity of 14.51% and a negative net margin of 25.41%. Equities research analysts expect that Ryanair will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RYAAY. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryanair by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,644,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. Plaisance Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryanair during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,857,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Ryanair by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ryanair by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,001,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $541,264,000 after acquiring an additional 296,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ryanair during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,414,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.59% of the company’s stock.

About Ryanair

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

