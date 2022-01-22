Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
RYAAY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Liberum Capital raised shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ryanair has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.87.
Shares of NASDAQ:RYAAY opened at $113.44 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.23 and a beta of 1.58. Ryanair has a 12-month low of $94.68 and a 12-month high of $127.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RYAAY. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryanair by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,644,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. Plaisance Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryanair during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,857,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Ryanair by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ryanair by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,001,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $541,264,000 after acquiring an additional 296,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ryanair during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,414,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.59% of the company’s stock.
About Ryanair
Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.
