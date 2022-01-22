MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MINISO Group Holding Limited is a retailer offering design-led lifestyle products. MINISO Group Holding Limited is based in GUANGZHOU, China. “

Get MINISO Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE MNSO opened at $9.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.99. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 46.81 and a beta of -0.18. MINISO Group has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $35.21.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $411.91 million during the quarter. MINISO Group had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 4.25%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that MINISO Group will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNSO. Hhlr Advisors LTD. lifted its position in MINISO Group by 1,801.7% in the second quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 5,653,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,536,000 after purchasing an additional 5,356,188 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of MINISO Group by 95.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,825,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,624,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320,451 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MINISO Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,675,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of MINISO Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $20,651,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of MINISO Group by 18,641.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,191,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,598 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

About MINISO Group

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

Featured Article: Market Perform

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MINISO Group (MNSO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MINISO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MINISO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.