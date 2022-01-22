Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NOMURA HLDG-ADR is a leading financial services group in Japan and has worldwide operations, providing a wide range of value-added financial services and competitive products. These include brokerage, trading, underwriting, M&A financial advisory services, merchant banking, and development and management of investment trusts and investment advisory services to diversified clients such as individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments and governmental agencies. “

NMR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup downgraded Nomura from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nomura from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

NYSE NMR opened at $4.50 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.73. Nomura has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $6.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -225.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.77.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.18). Nomura had a negative return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nomura will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Nomura by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nomura by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 32,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nomura by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Nomura by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 125,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Nomura by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 23,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nomura

Nomura Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the investment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale and Merchant Banking. The Retail segment includes investment consultation services, distribution of trust certificates, and management of insurance agencies.

