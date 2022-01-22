OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $1.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.90% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “OpGen, Inc. is a microbial genetics analysis company. The Company offers optical mapping services for analysis of microbial, yeast and fungal genomic architecture. OpGen, Inc. headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland. “

Get OpGen alerts:

OPGN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on OpGen from $4.35 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on OpGen in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of OpGen in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

Shares of OPGN opened at $0.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of -0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.55. OpGen has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $4.37.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The medical research company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million. OpGen had a negative return on equity of 82.94% and a negative net margin of 829.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that OpGen will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPGN. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of OpGen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of OpGen by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,381,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 91,740 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of OpGen by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 320,333 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 125,309 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of OpGen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of OpGen by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 72,108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 30,065 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

About OpGen

OpGen, Inc is a precision medicine company harnessing the power of molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious disease. It also engages in the development of molecular information products and services for global healthcare settings. It also offers guidance to clinicians about life threatening infections, improve patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms (MDROs).

Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OpGen (OPGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OpGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OpGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.