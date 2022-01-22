CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $308,000 Holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in YETI were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of YETI by 2,891.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 838,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,985,000 after purchasing an additional 810,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of YETI by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,375,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,014,000 after purchasing an additional 704,004 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in YETI by 58.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,014,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,109,000 after acquiring an additional 373,866 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in YETI by 45.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 964,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,605,000 after acquiring an additional 300,512 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in YETI in the second quarter valued at about $16,482,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Get YETI alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of YETI from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of YETI from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of YETI from $118.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of YETI from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, YETI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.89.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $2,182,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 13,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,248,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 97,122 shares of company stock valued at $9,411,164 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:YETI opened at $66.53 on Friday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.75 and a 52 week high of $108.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.08.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. YETI had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 57.19%. The company had revenue of $362.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

YETI Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

Further Reading: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YETI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI).

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.