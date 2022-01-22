ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its position in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 223,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,297 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $6,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,311,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 132,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,101,000 after acquiring an additional 30,386 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 383.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,179,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,642,000 after acquiring an additional 935,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $284,000. Institutional investors own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MT opened at $31.83 on Friday. ArcelorMittal has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $37.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $31.28 billion, a PE ratio of 3.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.09.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $4.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by ($0.01). ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MT. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal from €47.00 ($53.41) to €45.00 ($51.14) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ArcelorMittal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.65.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

