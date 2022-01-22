Merriman Wealth Management LLC Has $421,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 97.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222,610 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 5,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC now owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 159,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,532,000 after purchasing an additional 14,981 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDYV opened at $67.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.96. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $56.00 and a twelve month high of $73.22.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

