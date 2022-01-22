Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 2.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 251,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,882 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp were worth $14,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Eagle Bancorp by 0.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,061,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 4.4% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 86.8% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 13,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 6,312 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 1.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 2.7% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 80,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,627,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the period. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ EGBN opened at $59.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.90 and a 12-month high of $63.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.42.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.13. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 42.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.47%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services; borrowing; and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

