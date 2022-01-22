184,500 Shares in Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 184,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Quotient Technology by 26.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Quotient Technology by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,838,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,982,000 after buying an additional 134,892 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Quotient Technology by 31.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 4,432 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Quotient Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Quotient Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,601,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Quotient Technology from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Quotient Technology from $8.50 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

In related news, Director Robert A. Mcdonald purchased 20,336 shares of Quotient Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.38 per share, with a total value of $150,079.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE QUOT opened at $6.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $619.41 million, a P/E ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 0.93. Quotient Technology Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.09 and a 1-year high of $17.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.21 and its 200-day moving average is $7.70.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $135.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.07 million. Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 26.22% and a negative net margin of 12.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Quotient Technology Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Quotient Technology Profile

Quotient Technology, Inc engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions. The company was founded by Steven R.

