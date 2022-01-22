Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $1.11 Million Stake in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its stake in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,300 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Ellington Financial were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 12.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,541,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,507,000 after buying an additional 1,088,421 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ellington Financial by 7.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 325,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,948,000 after purchasing an additional 22,494 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Ellington Financial during the third quarter worth $2,435,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ellington Financial during the third quarter worth $858,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ellington Financial by 40.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 9,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.54% of the company’s stock.

EFC stock opened at $17.48 on Friday. Ellington Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.85 and a 1 year high of $19.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 66.69 and a quick ratio of 66.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.30 and its 200-day moving average is $17.98.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 136.10% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $29.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.30%. Ellington Financial’s payout ratio is currently 52.02%.

Several research firms have weighed in on EFC. JMP Securities upped their target price on Ellington Financial from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.50 price target on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.80.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial, Inc operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

