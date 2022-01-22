Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $1.15 Million in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 26,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Unitil by 72.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unitil in the second quarter worth about $109,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Unitil in the second quarter worth about $215,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Unitil during the second quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Unitil during the second quarter worth about $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Unitil stock opened at $45.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $720.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.61. Unitil Co. has a 52 week low of $38.02 and a 52 week high of $59.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). Unitil had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $98.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Unitil Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Unitil’s payout ratio is currently 64.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Unitil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

About Unitil

UNITIL Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Gas, Electric, Non-Regulated and Other. The firm produces and sells electricity & natural gas. The company was founded on September 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, NH.

