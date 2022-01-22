Allianz Asset Management GmbH Takes $14.25 Million Position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 378,595 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $14,247,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,439 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 4.7% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,432 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 9.8% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 9,505 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 20.9% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 87,700 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ANF shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $44.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.17.

ANF stock opened at $32.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.16. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 52-week low of $22.29 and a 52-week high of $48.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.20. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 32.02%. The firm had revenue of $905.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.17 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abercrombie & Fitch announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 23rd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 22.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 5,791 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $260,595.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sarah M. Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total transaction of $391,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

