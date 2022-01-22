Robert W. Baird Boosts Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Price Target to $163.00

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) had its target price increased by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $142.00 to $163.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.57.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $155.43 on Thursday. Prologis has a 52-week low of $94.14 and a 52-week high of $169.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.67. The firm has a market cap of $114.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.81.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. Prologis had a net margin of 42.95% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Prologis news, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 14,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total transaction of $2,076,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $317,218.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,690 shares of company stock valued at $2,595,282. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 136,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,348,000 after buying an additional 15,566 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 97,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,656,000 after buying an additional 10,821 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,088,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

