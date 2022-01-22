PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) PT Raised to $17.00

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.77% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.64.

Shares of PBF Energy stock opened at $15.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.52. PBF Energy has a twelve month low of $7.24 and a twelve month high of $18.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 2.75.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.37. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a negative return on equity of 44.77%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.87) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 96.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that PBF Energy will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PBF. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 136.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 18.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 242.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $132,000. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

