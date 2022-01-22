ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.21% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ON24 Inc. provides cloud-based digital experience platform. The company’s platform portfolio of interactive, personalized and content-rich digital experience products creates and captures actionable, real-time data at scale. ON24 Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on ON24 from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp cut their target price on ON24 from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on ON24 from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ON24 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Shares of ON24 stock opened at $15.76 on Thursday. ON24 has a fifty-two week low of $15.07 and a fifty-two week high of $81.98. The firm has a market cap of $749.67 million and a PE ratio of -87.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.17. ON24 had a positive return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $49.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.07 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that ON24 will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other ON24 news, insider Sharat Sharan bought 14,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.97 per share, for a total transaction of $249,459.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jayesh Sahasi sold 32,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $655,492.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 320,577 shares of company stock valued at $5,390,212 over the last 90 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONTF. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in ON24 in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in ON24 by 453.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in ON24 by 237.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ON24 in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in ON24 in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.27% of the company’s stock.

About ON24

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

