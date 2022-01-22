Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its stake in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 35.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 461,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 247,993 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $13,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HUN. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.92.

Huntsman stock opened at $35.45 on Friday. Huntsman Co. has a 12-month low of $24.09 and a 12-month high of $38.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The company’s revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.188 per share. This is a positive change from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.13%.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

