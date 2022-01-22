Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $13.11 Million Stock Position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 8.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 152,701 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,755 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in ITT were worth $13,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of ITT by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 31,402 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,696,000 after buying an additional 9,402 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of ITT by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,255,653 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $193,625,000 after buying an additional 1,006,054 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of ITT by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,181,809 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $101,447,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in ITT by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,946 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in ITT by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 92.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ITT alerts:

NYSE ITT opened at $93.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.29. ITT Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.56 and a 12 month high of $105.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 40.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.58.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. ITT had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $689.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

ITT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on ITT from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen boosted their price objective on ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

ITT Profile

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

Featured Article: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT).

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.