Allianz Asset Management GmbH Decreases Stock Position in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its position in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) by 22.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 620,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183,015 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in APi Group were worth $12,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in APi Group by 128.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in APi Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in APi Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in APi Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in APi Group by 307.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APG opened at $22.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of -16.85 and a beta of 1.00. APi Group Co. has a 1-year low of $17.68 and a 1-year high of $26.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.68.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter. APi Group had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 0.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of APi Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of APi Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of APi Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

