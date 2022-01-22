Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.52 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) will announce earnings of ($1.52) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sierra Oncology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.27) and the lowest is ($1.70). Sierra Oncology reported earnings of ($1.63) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Sierra Oncology will report full-year earnings of ($7.08) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.61) to ($6.64). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($5.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.49) to ($4.39). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sierra Oncology.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($0.32).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SRRA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sierra Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Oncology in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Sierra Oncology from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of SRRA opened at $16.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $253.98 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.00. Sierra Oncology has a twelve month low of $13.68 and a twelve month high of $24.00.

In related news, Director Craig A. Collard purchased 5,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.95 per share, for a total transaction of $128,542.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRRA. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology in the third quarter worth $8,979,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Sierra Oncology by 29.0% in the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,313,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,803,000 after acquiring an additional 295,339 shares during the last quarter. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology in the second quarter worth $2,550,000. Ikarian Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Sierra Oncology by 22.4% in the second quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 545,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,628,000 after acquiring an additional 99,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology in the third quarter worth $935,000.

Sierra Oncology Company Profile

Sierra Oncology, Inc is a clinical stage drug development company of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The firm focuses on advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with significant unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its product Momelotinib, a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2 & ACVR1 inhibitor with a differentiated therapeutic profile in myelofibrosis encompassing robust constitutional symptom improvements.

