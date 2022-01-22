BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) Short Interest Down 21.1% in December

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,500 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the December 15th total of 64,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 24,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BCB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th.

Shares of BCBP opened at $15.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $270.48 million, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.64. BCB Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $16.22.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $25.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.80 million. BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 13.37%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BCB Bancorp will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. BCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

In related news, Director Mark D. Hogan purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.10 per share, with a total value of $37,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark D. Hogan purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.10 per share, with a total value of $30,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 9,200 shares of company stock valued at $136,820. Insiders own 15.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of BCB Bancorp by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in BCB Bancorp by 23.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,143 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in BCB Bancorp by 9.6% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 26,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in BCB Bancorp by 7.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 49,488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 3,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in BCB Bancorp by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. 32.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BCB Bancorp

BCB Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers loans, deposit products, and retail and commercial banking services. The company was founded on May 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Bayonne, NJ.

