China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD) Short Interest Down 21.3% in December

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 343,100 shares, a decrease of 21.3% from the December 15th total of 436,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 689,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Jo-Jo Drugstores stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD) by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,855 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of China Jo-Jo Drugstores worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 14.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CJJD stock opened at $0.35 on Friday. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.41.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc operates as a online and offline retailer, wholesale distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products. It also operates an online pharmacy and retail drugstores with licensed doctors on site for consultation, examination and treatment of common ailments at scheduled hours.

