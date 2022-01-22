Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) PT Lowered to $51.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SYF. Piper Sandler started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.06.

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $44.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.24. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $33.41 and a one year high of $52.49.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 27.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYF. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 1,219.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 143.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

