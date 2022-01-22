Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $1.75 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $5.05.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Spire Global to an outperform rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Spire Global in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $6.50 target price for the company.

SPIR opened at 2.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is 3.81. Spire Global has a fifty-two week low of 2.17 and a fifty-two week high of 19.50.

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported -0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.09 by -0.18. The company had revenue of 9.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 9.50 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Spire Global will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

About Spire Global

NavSight Holdings, Inc is a newly organized blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the Company may pursue a business combination target in any business or industry, it intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target business that provides expertise and technology to U.S.

