Barclays Downgrades SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) to Equal Weight

Barclays cut shares of SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Barclays currently has $9.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $21.00.
SLQT has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SelectQuote from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on SelectQuote in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a hold rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.05.
Shares of SLQT stock opened at $7.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.98 and a 200 day moving average of $12.39. The company has a current ratio of 12.02, a quick ratio of 12.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.19. SelectQuote has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $33.00.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in SelectQuote by 23.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SelectQuote by 57.3% during the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 6,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in SelectQuote during the second quarter worth $129,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in SelectQuote by 2,737.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 10,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in SelectQuote during the third quarter worth $149,000. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About SelectQuote
Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.
