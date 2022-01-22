Barclays Downgrades SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) to Equal Weight

Barclays cut shares of SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Barclays currently has $9.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $21.00.

SLQT has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SelectQuote from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on SelectQuote in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a hold rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.05.

Shares of SLQT stock opened at $7.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.98 and a 200 day moving average of $12.39. The company has a current ratio of 12.02, a quick ratio of 12.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.19. SelectQuote has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $33.00.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. SelectQuote had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $159.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.95 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. SelectQuote’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that SelectQuote will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in SelectQuote by 23.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SelectQuote by 57.3% during the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 6,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in SelectQuote during the second quarter worth $129,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in SelectQuote by 2,737.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 10,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in SelectQuote during the third quarter worth $149,000. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

