JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Price Target to $200.00

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $200.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

SI has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Silvergate Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday. lifted their target price on Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Silvergate Capital from $180.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Silvergate Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $185.10.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

SI opened at $94.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 35.04 and a beta of 2.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $159.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.82. Silvergate Capital has a 1 year low of $66.00 and a 1 year high of $239.26.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.06). Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 43.26%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Silvergate Capital will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Derek J. Eisele sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total value of $6,029,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 3,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.84, for a total value of $781,552.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,662 shares of company stock valued at $23,384,485 over the last three months. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SI. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 24.9% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 26.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $400,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 3,920.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,976,000 after buying an additional 77,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,368,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.