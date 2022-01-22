INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group began coverage on shares of INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut INVO Bioscience from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

INVO opened at $3.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of -0.95. INVO Bioscience has a 12 month low of $2.67 and a 12 month high of $12.30.

INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.25 million. INVO Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 228.66% and a negative net margin of 787.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that INVO Bioscience will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INVO. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in INVO Bioscience during the second quarter worth $413,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its position in INVO Bioscience by 22.0% during the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,159,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,390,000 after buying an additional 208,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in INVO Bioscience during the second quarter worth $78,000. 14.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INVO Bioscience Company Profile

INVO BioScience, Inc focuses on the creation of treatment options for patients diagnosed with infertility. It offers a patented medical device that is used for infertility treatment under the name INVOcell. The company was founded by Kathleen Karloff and Claude Ranoux on January 5, 2007 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

