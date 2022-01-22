$1.25 EPS Expected for Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.25 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Dine Brands Global’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.37. Dine Brands Global reported earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 220.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will report full year earnings of $6.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.32 to $6.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.58 to $7.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Dine Brands Global.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $228.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.47 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 8.87% and a negative return on equity of 31.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DIN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $110.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dine Brands Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.70.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 134.8% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,470 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,921 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DIN stock opened at $62.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 2.06. Dine Brands Global has a 12 month low of $62.06 and a 12 month high of $100.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.12%.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

Further Reading: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dine Brands Global (DIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.