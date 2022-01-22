Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Upgraded at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has $44.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercantile Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Mercantile Bank stock opened at $38.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.60 and its 200-day moving average is $33.20. The company has a market cap of $599.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Mercantile Bank has a 12 month low of $26.76 and a 12 month high of $40.01.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 29.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Mercantile Bank will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is a positive change from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.61%.

In other news, Director Lonna Wiersma sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total value of $92,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mercantile Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Mercantile Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Mercantile Bank by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Mercantile Bank by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Mercantile Bank by 103.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

