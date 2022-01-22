Short Interest in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Declines By 19.8%

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 208,000 shares, a drop of 19.8% from the December 15th total of 259,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 135,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

CSWC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.75.

NASDAQ:CSWC opened at $23.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.24. Capital Southwest has a 1-year low of $18.03 and a 1-year high of $28.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $552.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.20.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). Capital Southwest had a net margin of 48.21% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $20.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Capital Southwest will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael Scott Sarner acquired 3,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.83 per share, with a total value of $90,014.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Southwest in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Capital Southwest by 200,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Capital Southwest by 160.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Southwest in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Capital Southwest by 23.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

