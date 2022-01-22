Short Interest in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Declines By 19.8%

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 208,000 shares, a drop of 19.8% from the December 15th total of 259,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 135,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.
CSWC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.75.
NASDAQ:CSWC opened at $23.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.24. Capital Southwest has a 1-year low of $18.03 and a 1-year high of $28.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $552.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.20.
In related news, CFO Michael Scott Sarner acquired 3,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.83 per share, with a total value of $90,014.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Southwest in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Capital Southwest by 200,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Capital Southwest by 160.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Southwest in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Capital Southwest by 23.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.48% of the company’s stock.
About Capital Southwest
Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.
