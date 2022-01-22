Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 139,866 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 1,532,264 shares.The stock last traded at $5.68 and had previously closed at $5.58.

PAYO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Payoneer Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Payoneer Global in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Payoneer Global in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Payoneer Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.01 and a 200 day moving average of $8.45.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $122.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.38 million. Equities analysts forecast that Payoneer Global Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAYO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Payoneer Global by 101.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Payoneer Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.29% of the company’s stock.

Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.

