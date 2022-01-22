Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Trading Down 5.2%

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)’s share price traded down 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $29.84 and last traded at $29.97. 4,668 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 546,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.61.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.95 and a beta of 1.89.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.76 million. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 328.86% and a negative return on equity of 28.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Seggern Christopher Von purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.40 per share, with a total value of $97,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 17,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total transaction of $550,060.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XENE. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $46,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 551.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 212.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 101.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

