Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) Trading Up 15.7%

Baylin Technologies Inc. (TSE:BYL) shares were up 15.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$1.00 and last traded at C$0.96. Approximately 264,836 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 900% from the average daily volume of 26,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.83.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Baylin Technologies from C$1.75 to C$1.35 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$72.89 million and a P/E ratio of -1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.85.

Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$30.22 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Baylin Technologies Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL)

Baylin Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells passive and active radio frequency (RF), and terrestrial microwave products and services. The company offers embedded antennas for use in smartphones, handsets, tablets, and other mobile devices; device-specific antenna designs for Wi-Fi routers; gateway devices for smart home connectivity, set-top boxes, and land mobile radio products; and indoor and outdoor distributed antenna systems, and small cell system antennas.

