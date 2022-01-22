Citigroup Inc. Has $12.07 Million Position in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 25.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 155,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 53,997 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $12,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CyrusOne by 94.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the third quarter worth about $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the second quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CyrusOne by 291.7% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CONE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $90.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on CyrusOne from $71.00 to $90.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Evercore ISI began coverage on CyrusOne in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on CyrusOne from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on CyrusOne from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CyrusOne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.82.

CONE opened at $88.97 on Friday. CyrusOne Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.64 and a 12-month high of $90.35. The stock has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.01, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.43 and a 200-day moving average of $81.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.94). CyrusOne had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is 507.33%.

CyrusOne Profile

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

