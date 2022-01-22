KBC Group NV Buys Shares of 18,328 La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

KBC Group NV bought a new stake in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 9,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 24,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 4,655 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of La-Z-Boy stock opened at $32.72 on Friday. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 12-month low of $31.92 and a 12-month high of $46.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.56 and its 200-day moving average is $34.75.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $576.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This is a boost from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is 23.08%.

In related news, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 5,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $199,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 53,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $1,889,620.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 202,444 shares of company stock worth $7,230,892. 4.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut La-Z-Boy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

