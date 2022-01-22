KBC Group NV Acquires New Position in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 29,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RWT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Redwood Trust by 461.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Redwood Trust by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Redwood Trust by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Redwood Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Redwood Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Redwood Trust news, insider Andrew P. Stone sold 9,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $121,219.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RWT opened at $11.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.20 and its 200 day moving average is $12.88. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.48 and a fifty-two week high of $14.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a current ratio of 6.01.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.39. Redwood Trust had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 61.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Redwood Trust, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 37.55%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Redwood Trust from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Redwood Trust in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Redwood Trust in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.57.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

