KBC Group NV Decreases Position in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

KBC Group NV cut its stake in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 66.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,075 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Hub Group by 27.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Hub Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hub Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Hub Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Hub Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

HUBG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Hub Group from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hub Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Hub Group from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $77.59 on Friday. Hub Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.35 and a 52-week high of $87.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.89 and its 200 day moving average is $74.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.18. Hub Group had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Hub Group’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hub Group, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

