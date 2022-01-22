Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $25.75 Million Stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 30.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,793 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,769 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $25,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the third quarter valued at about $1,905,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 621.4% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 6,581 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 45.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 4.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 541,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,087,000 after acquiring an additional 23,588 shares during the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $283.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $362.02 and a 200-day moving average of $363.55. The company has a market capitalization of $38.86 billion, a PE ratio of -65.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 83.48 and a beta of 0.85. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52-week low of $198.80 and a 52-week high of $483.13.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 47.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $516.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Atlassian’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TEAM. Mizuho lifted their target price on Atlassian from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Atlassian from $320.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Atlassian from $308.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Atlassian in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $434.94.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

