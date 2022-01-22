Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Reduces Stake in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its stake in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) by 52.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 60,600 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 67,300 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in OceanFirst Financial were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 2.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,991 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 0.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 86,208 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,850 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,772 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.62% of the company’s stock.

OCFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens cut shares of OceanFirst Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.92.

In other news, Director Nicos Katsoulis bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.90 per share, with a total value of $62,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial stock opened at $22.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.95. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $18.06 and a 1-year high of $25.76.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $87.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.56 million. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 27.87% and a return on equity of 7.32%. Research analysts forecast that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.87%.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

