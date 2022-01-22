Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,389,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 249,359 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $26,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 16.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 52,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 7,443 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 33.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,063,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,298,000 after purchasing an additional 264,142 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 8.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,672,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,334,000 after purchasing an additional 128,509 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the second quarter worth approximately $744,000. 92.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GPK. KeyCorp lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.66.

Graphic Packaging stock opened at $18.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.88 and its 200 day moving average is $19.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52-week low of $15.36 and a 52-week high of $21.56.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 17.81%. Graphic Packaging’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

Graphic Packaging Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

