35,900 Shares in Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 35,900 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABTX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 174.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 118,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,543,000 after acquiring an additional 75,098 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 15,216.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 45,649 shares during the last quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the second quarter worth approximately $1,736,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 29.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 149,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,763,000 after acquiring an additional 34,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the third quarter worth approximately $1,145,000. 50.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABTX stock opened at $43.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $887.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.00. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.45 and a fifty-two week high of $45.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.37.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $60.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.20 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 29.13% and a return on equity of 9.78%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.94%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Allegiance Bancshares Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. The company was founded by George Martinez and Steven F. Retzloff in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

