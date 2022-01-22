Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New Investment in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 44,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBGS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,438,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,501,000 after acquiring an additional 81,541 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 23.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,268,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,398 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,207,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,104,000 after acquiring an additional 171,568 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 1.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,215,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,323,000 after acquiring an additional 31,587 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 3.9% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,375,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,338,000 after acquiring an additional 90,085 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JBGS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on JBG SMITH Properties in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company.

JBGS stock opened at $26.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -48.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.05. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52 week low of $26.88 and a 52 week high of $34.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -163.63%.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Other. The company was founded on October 27, 2016 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

