Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,244,457 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,415 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $26,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 25.7% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Halliburton by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,434 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Halliburton by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 74,484 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Halliburton by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 103,939 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Halliburton by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,717 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton stock opened at $27.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.57. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $17.23 and a 1 year high of $29.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.59 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. Halliburton had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.91%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. COKER & PALMER upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.48.

In related news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 14,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $399,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

