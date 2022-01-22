KBC Group NV Makes New $277,000 Investment in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,921 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Encore Wire by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,334 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Encore Wire by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Encore Wire by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,490 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Encore Wire by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,123 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Encore Wire by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,835 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WIRE stock opened at $113.43 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.13. Encore Wire Co. has a 12 month low of $56.27 and a 12 month high of $151.64.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $8.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $5.59. Encore Wire had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 42.52%. The firm had revenue of $716.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 110.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Encore Wire Co. will post 21.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.39%.

WIRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Encore Wire from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm is a significant supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

