IndexIQ Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UCBI. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the third quarter valued at $26,498,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 19.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,453,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,552,000 after purchasing an additional 407,848 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 3.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,587,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,905,000 after purchasing an additional 304,760 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 132.7% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 475,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,590,000 after purchasing an additional 270,921 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 10.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,554,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,764,000 after purchasing an additional 140,764 shares during the period. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on UCBI. Raymond James lifted their price objective on United Community Banks from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

UCBI stock opened at $35.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.14. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.62 and a 1-year high of $39.32.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). United Community Banks had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 36.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

In other United Community Banks news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total value of $363,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks Profile

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

See Also: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.