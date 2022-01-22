NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Given New $109.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $109.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.33% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NTAP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Cowen upgraded shares of NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NetApp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.32.

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $84.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.22. NetApp has a 52-week low of $58.83 and a 52-week high of $96.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.97.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 136.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NetApp will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.22, for a total transaction of $396,185.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.94, for a total transaction of $674,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,749 shares of company stock worth $3,537,994 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in NetApp by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,125,986 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,055,808,000 after acquiring an additional 132,282 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 5.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,715,940 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,679,944,000 after purchasing an additional 982,015 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,326,580 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $763,101,000 after purchasing an additional 120,155 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 7.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,778,333 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $428,905,000 after purchasing an additional 346,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,594,310 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $411,579,000 after purchasing an additional 95,094 shares during the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

